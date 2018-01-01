Stock Shareholding Pattern
SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Jun 2017
|Mar 2017
|Dec 2016
|Non Promoter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|16.76
|16.76
|16.76
|16.76
|16.76
|Total of Promoters
|16.76
|16.76
|16.76
|16.76
|16.76
|Institutions
|3.07
|3.13
|4.74
|5.08
|6.65
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|3.07
|3.13
|4.74
|5.08
|6.59
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Non-Institution
|80.17
|80.11
|78.50
|78.16
|76.59
|Indian Public
|57.56
|59.00
|56.71
|56.26
|51.39
|Others
|22.61
|21.11
|21.79
|21.90
|25.20
|Total Non Promoter
|83.24
|83.24
|83.24
|83.24
|83.24
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00