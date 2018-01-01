JUST IN
Stock Shareholding Pattern

SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Non Promoter - - - - -
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 54.32 54.32 54.32 47.87 54.32
Total of Promoters 54.32 54.32 54.32 47.87 54.32
Institutions 2.35 2.35 2.35 3.68 2.35
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.30 0.30 0.30 0.00 0.30
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 43.34 43.34 43.34 48.44 43.34
Indian Public 9.95 9.95 10.10 10.73 9.69
Others 33.39 33.39 33.24 37.71 33.65
Total Non Promoter 45.69 45.69 45.69 52.12 45.69
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.01 100.01 100.01 99.99 100.01
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00