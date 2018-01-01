Stock Shareholding Pattern
SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Jun 2017
|Mar 2017
|Dec 2016
|Non Promoter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|54.32
|54.32
|54.32
|47.87
|54.32
|Total of Promoters
|54.32
|54.32
|54.32
|47.87
|54.32
|Institutions
|2.35
|2.35
|2.35
|3.68
|2.35
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.30
|0.30
|0.30
|0.00
|0.30
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Non-Institution
|43.34
|43.34
|43.34
|48.44
|43.34
|Indian Public
|9.95
|9.95
|10.10
|10.73
|9.69
|Others
|33.39
|33.39
|33.24
|37.71
|33.65
|Total Non Promoter
|45.69
|45.69
|45.69
|52.12
|45.69
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.01
|100.01
|100.01
|99.99
|100.01
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00