Stock Shareholding Pattern
SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Jun 2017
|Mar 2017
|Dec 2016
|Non Promoter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|74.83
|74.83
|74.83
|74.83
|74.83
|Total of Promoters
|74.83
|74.83
|74.83
|74.83
|74.83
|Institutions
|0.99
|0.99
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.99
|0.99
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Non-Institution
|24.19
|24.19
|25.17
|25.17
|25.17
|Indian Public
|19.76
|20.01
|20.59
|21.07
|21.06
|Others
|4.43
|4.18
|4.58
|4.10
|4.11
|Total Non Promoter
|25.18
|25.18
|25.17
|25.17
|25.17
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.01
|100.01
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00