Stock Shareholding Pattern

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Non Promoter - - - - -
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 74.83 74.83 74.83 74.83 74.83
Total of Promoters 74.83 74.83 74.83 74.83 74.83
Institutions 0.99 0.99 0.00 0.00 0.00
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.99 0.99 0.00 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 24.19 24.19 25.17 25.17 25.17
Indian Public 19.76 20.01 20.59 21.07 21.06
Others 4.43 4.18 4.58 4.10 4.11
Total Non Promoter 25.18 25.18 25.17 25.17 25.17
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.01 100.01 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00