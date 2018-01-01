JUST IN
Stock Shareholding Pattern

SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Non Promoter - - - - -
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 64.59 59.75 59.76 59.75 59.75
Total of Promoters 64.59 59.75 59.76 59.75 59.75
Institutions 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.27
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.20
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.01
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03
Non-Institution 35.15 39.98 39.96 39.96 39.97
Indian Public 33.06 37.93 37.90 37.32 37.32
Others 2.09 2.05 2.06 2.64 2.65
Total Non Promoter 35.41 40.24 40.22 40.22 40.24
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 99.99 99.98 99.97 99.99
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.03 0.03 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00