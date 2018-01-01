Stock Shareholding Pattern
SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Jun 2017
|Mar 2017
|Dec 2016
|Non Promoter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|64.59
|59.75
|59.76
|59.75
|59.75
|Total of Promoters
|64.59
|59.75
|59.76
|59.75
|59.75
|Institutions
|0.26
|0.26
|0.26
|0.26
|0.27
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.20
|0.20
|0.20
|0.20
|0.20
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|Non-Institution
|35.15
|39.98
|39.96
|39.96
|39.97
|Indian Public
|33.06
|37.93
|37.90
|37.32
|37.32
|Others
|2.09
|2.05
|2.06
|2.64
|2.65
|Total Non Promoter
|35.41
|40.24
|40.22
|40.22
|40.24
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|99.99
|99.98
|99.97
|99.99
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|0.03
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00