JUST IN
Stock Shareholding Pattern

SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Non Promoter - - - - -
Foreign 14.49 14.49 14.49 14.49 14.49
Indian 60.50 60.50 60.50 60.50 60.51
Total of Promoters 74.99 74.99 74.99 74.99 75.00
Institutions 14.27 14.13 14.16 14.11 14.23
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.06 0.05 0.02 0.03 0.02
Foreign Institutional Investors 10.67 10.50 10.83 10.89 6.58
Insurance Companies 1.95 2.00 1.94 2.01 1.40
Mutual Funds / UTI 1.51 1.51 1.36 1.18 1.00
Non-Institution 10.75 10.88 10.85 10.90 10.78
Indian Public 7.72 8.04 8.07 8.13 8.00
Others 3.03 2.84 2.78 2.77 2.78
Total Non Promoter 25.02 25.01 25.01 25.01 25.01
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.01 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.01
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00