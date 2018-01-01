Stock Shareholding Pattern
SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|(in %)
|Dec 2015
|Sep 2015
|Jun 2015
|Mar 2015
|Dec 2014
|Non Promoter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Foreign
|64.88
|64.88
|64.88
|64.88
|64.88
|Indian
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total of Promoters
|64.88
|64.88
|64.88
|64.88
|64.88
|Institutions
|0.31
|0.31
|0.31
|0.31
|0.31
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.29
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.28
|0.28
|0.28
|0.28
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Non-Institution
|34.81
|34.81
|34.81
|34.81
|34.81
|Indian Public
|7.17
|7.17
|7.15
|7.11
|7.10
|Others
|27.64
|27.64
|27.66
|27.70
|27.71
|Total Non Promoter
|35.12
|35.12
|35.12
|35.12
|35.12
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00