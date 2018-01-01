JUST IN
Stock Shareholding Pattern

SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Non Promoter - - - - -
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 71.98 71.98 71.98 71.98 71.98
Total of Promoters 71.98 71.98 71.98 71.98 71.98
Institutions 7.44 7.44 7.44 7.44 7.44
Financial Institutions / Banks 7.43 7.43 7.43 7.43 7.43
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01
Non-Institution 20.58 20.58 20.58 20.58 20.58
Indian Public 20.02 20.03 20.05 20.00 20.05
Others 0.56 0.55 0.53 0.58 0.53
Total Non Promoter 28.02 28.02 28.02 28.02 28.02
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00