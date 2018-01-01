Stock Shareholding Pattern
SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Jun 2017
|Mar 2017
|Dec 2016
|Non Promoter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|71.98
|71.98
|71.98
|71.98
|71.98
|Total of Promoters
|71.98
|71.98
|71.98
|71.98
|71.98
|Institutions
|7.44
|7.44
|7.44
|7.44
|7.44
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|7.43
|7.43
|7.43
|7.43
|7.43
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Non-Institution
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|Indian Public
|20.02
|20.03
|20.05
|20.00
|20.05
|Others
|0.56
|0.55
|0.53
|0.58
|0.53
|Total Non Promoter
|28.02
|28.02
|28.02
|28.02
|28.02
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00