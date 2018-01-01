Stock Shareholding Pattern
SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|(in %)
|Mar 2015
|Dec 2014
|Sep 2014
|Jun 2014
|Mar 2014
|Non Promoter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|75.00
|75.00
|75.00
|75.00
|75.00
|Total of Promoters
|75.00
|75.00
|75.00
|75.00
|75.00
|Institutions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Non-Institution
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|Indian Public
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|Others
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Non Promoter
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00