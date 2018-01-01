JUST IN
Stock Shareholding Pattern

SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Non Promoter - - - - -
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 52.31 52.31 52.31 52.31 52.31
Total of Promoters 52.31 52.31 52.31 52.31 52.31
Institutions 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 47.69 47.69 47.69 47.69 47.69
Indian Public 44.41 44.41 44.28 43.29 45.20
Others 3.28 3.28 3.41 4.40 2.49
Total Non Promoter 47.69 47.69 47.69 47.69 47.69
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00