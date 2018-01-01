Stock Shareholding Pattern
SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Jun 2017
|Mar 2017
|Dec 2016
|Non Promoter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|52.31
|52.31
|52.31
|52.31
|52.31
|Total of Promoters
|52.31
|52.31
|52.31
|52.31
|52.31
|Institutions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Non-Institution
|47.69
|47.69
|47.69
|47.69
|47.69
|Indian Public
|44.41
|44.41
|44.28
|43.29
|45.20
|Others
|3.28
|3.28
|3.41
|4.40
|2.49
|Total Non Promoter
|47.69
|47.69
|47.69
|47.69
|47.69
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00