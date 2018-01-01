Stock Shareholding Pattern
SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|(in %)
|Sep 2017
|Mar 2017
|Non Promoter
|-
|-
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|73.49
|73.49
|Total of Promoters
|73.49
|73.49
|Institutions
|0.00
|0.00
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.00
|0.00
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.00
|0.00
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.00
|0.00
|Non-Institution
|26.51
|26.51
|Indian Public
|23.52
|22.72
|Others
|2.99
|3.79
|Total Non Promoter
|26.51
|26.51
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00