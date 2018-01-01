Stock Shareholding Pattern
SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Jun 2017
|Mar 2017
|Dec 2016
|Non Promoter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|26.42
|26.42
|26.42
|26.42
|26.42
|Total of Promoters
|26.42
|26.42
|26.42
|26.42
|26.42
|Institutions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Non-Institution
|73.58
|73.58
|73.58
|73.58
|73.58
|Indian Public
|55.32
|55.33
|54.92
|54.92
|54.46
|Others
|18.26
|18.25
|18.66
|18.66
|19.12
|Total Non Promoter
|73.58
|73.58
|73.58
|73.58
|73.58
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00