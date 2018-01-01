JUST IN
Stock Shareholding Pattern

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Non Promoter - - - - -
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 26.42 26.42 26.42 26.42 26.42
Total of Promoters 26.42 26.42 26.42 26.42 26.42
Institutions 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 73.58 73.58 73.58 73.58 73.58
Indian Public 55.32 55.33 54.92 54.92 54.46
Others 18.26 18.25 18.66 18.66 19.12
Total Non Promoter 73.58 73.58 73.58 73.58 73.58
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00