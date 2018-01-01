Stock Shareholding Pattern
SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Jun 2017
|Mar 2017
|Dec 2016
|Non Promoter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|74.97
|74.97
|75.00
|75.00
|75.00
|Total of Promoters
|74.97
|74.97
|75.00
|75.00
|75.00
|Institutions
|0.06
|0.02
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.04
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.02
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Non-Institution
|24.98
|25.01
|24.99
|24.99
|24.99
|Indian Public
|22.49
|22.84
|19.20
|23.03
|23.22
|Others
|2.49
|2.17
|5.79
|1.96
|1.77
|Total Non Promoter
|25.04
|25.03
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.01
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00