SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Non Promoter - - - - -
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 74.97 74.97 75.00 75.00 75.00
Total of Promoters 74.97 74.97 75.00 75.00 75.00
Institutions 0.06 0.02 0.01 0.01 0.01
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.04 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.02 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 24.98 25.01 24.99 24.99 24.99
Indian Public 22.49 22.84 19.20 23.03 23.22
Others 2.49 2.17 5.79 1.96 1.77
Total Non Promoter 25.04 25.03 25.00 25.00 25.00
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.01 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00