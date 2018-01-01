Stock Shareholding Pattern
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Non Promoter
|-
|-
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|68.95
|68.95
|Total of Promoters
|68.95
|68.95
|Institutions
|0.00
|0.00
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.00
|0.00
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.00
|0.00
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.00
|0.00
|Non-Institution
|31.05
|31.05
|Indian Public
|19.29
|19.68
|Others
|11.76
|11.37
|Total Non Promoter
|31.05
|31.05
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00