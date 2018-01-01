JUST IN
Stock Shareholding Pattern

SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017
Non Promoter - -
Foreign 0.00 0.00
Indian 68.95 68.95
Total of Promoters 68.95 68.95
Institutions 0.00 0.00
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.00 0.00
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 31.05 31.05
Indian Public 19.29 19.68
Others 11.76 11.37
Total Non Promoter 31.05 31.05
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00