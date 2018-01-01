JUST IN
SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Non Promoter - - - - -
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 36.53 36.53 36.53 36.53 36.53
Total of Promoters 36.53 36.53 36.53 36.53 36.53
Institutions 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 63.47 63.47 63.47 63.47 63.47
Indian Public 48.08 46.82 46.73 47.01 48.10
Others 15.39 16.65 16.74 16.46 15.37
Total Non Promoter 63.47 63.47 63.47 63.47 63.47
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00