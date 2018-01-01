JUST IN
SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Non Promoter - - - - -
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 75.00 75.00 75.00 75.00 75.00
Total of Promoters 75.00 75.00 75.00 75.00 75.00
Institutions 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 25.00 25.00 25.00 25.00 25.00
Indian Public 10.14 10.14 10.12 10.12 10.12
Others 14.86 14.86 14.88 14.88 14.88
Total Non Promoter 25.00 25.00 25.00 25.00 25.00
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00