Stock Shareholding Pattern

SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

(in %) Mar 2002 Dec 2001
Non Promoter - -
Foreign 0.00 0.00
Indian 52.84 52.84
Total of Promoters 52.84 52.84
Institutions 0.00 0.00
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.00 0.00
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 47.16 47.16
Indian Public 0.00 0.00
Others 47.16 47.16
Total Non Promoter 47.16 47.16
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00