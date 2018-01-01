Stock Shareholding Pattern
SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|(in %)
|Mar 2002
|Dec 2001
|Non Promoter
|-
|-
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|52.84
|52.84
|Total of Promoters
|52.84
|52.84
|Institutions
|0.00
|0.00
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.00
|0.00
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.00
|0.00
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.00
|0.00
|Non-Institution
|47.16
|47.16
|Indian Public
|0.00
|0.00
|Others
|47.16
|47.16
|Total Non Promoter
|47.16
|47.16
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00