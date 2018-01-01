Stock Shareholding Pattern
SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Jul 2017
|Jun 2017
|Mar 2017
|Non Promoter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|18.71
|18.71
|18.71
|27.61
|27.61
|Total of Promoters
|18.71
|18.71
|18.71
|27.61
|27.61
|Institutions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Non-Institution
|81.29
|81.29
|81.29
|72.39
|72.39
|Indian Public
|4.86
|4.86
|4.86
|9.72
|9.72
|Others
|76.43
|76.43
|76.43
|62.67
|62.67
|Total Non Promoter
|81.29
|81.29
|81.29
|72.39
|72.39
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00