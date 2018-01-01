JUST IN
Stock Shareholding Pattern

SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jul 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017
Non Promoter - - - - -
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 18.71 18.71 18.71 27.61 27.61
Total of Promoters 18.71 18.71 18.71 27.61 27.61
Institutions 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 81.29 81.29 81.29 72.39 72.39
Indian Public 4.86 4.86 4.86 9.72 9.72
Others 76.43 76.43 76.43 62.67 62.67
Total Non Promoter 81.29 81.29 81.29 72.39 72.39
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00