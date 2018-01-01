Stock Shareholding Pattern
SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Jun 2017
|Mar 2017
|Dec 2016
|Non Promoter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|55.97
|55.97
|55.97
|55.97
|56.44
|Total of Promoters
|55.97
|55.97
|55.97
|55.97
|56.44
|Institutions
|1.61
|1.23
|1.36
|1.48
|8.61
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.66
|0.37
|0.45
|0.66
|7.78
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.86
|0.78
|0.82
|0.73
|0.74
|Insurance Companies
|0.08
|0.08
|0.08
|0.08
|0.08
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Non-Institution
|42.43
|42.80
|42.67
|42.55
|34.95
|Indian Public
|23.63
|25.46
|25.28
|24.88
|20.75
|Others
|18.80
|17.34
|17.39
|17.67
|14.20
|Total Non Promoter
|44.04
|44.03
|44.03
|44.03
|43.56
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.01
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00