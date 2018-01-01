JUST IN
Stock Shareholding Pattern

SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Non Promoter - - - - -
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 55.97 55.97 55.97 55.97 56.44
Total of Promoters 55.97 55.97 55.97 55.97 56.44
Institutions 1.61 1.23 1.36 1.48 8.61
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.66 0.37 0.45 0.66 7.78
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.86 0.78 0.82 0.73 0.74
Insurance Companies 0.08 0.08 0.08 0.08 0.08
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 42.43 42.80 42.67 42.55 34.95
Indian Public 23.63 25.46 25.28 24.88 20.75
Others 18.80 17.34 17.39 17.67 14.20
Total Non Promoter 44.04 44.03 44.03 44.03 43.56
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.01 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00