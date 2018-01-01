Stock Shareholding Pattern
SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Jun 2017
|Mar 2017
|Dec 2016
|Non Promoter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Foreign
|50.70
|50.70
|50.70
|50.72
|50.72
|Indian
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total of Promoters
|50.70
|50.70
|50.70
|50.72
|50.72
|Institutions
|29.52
|29.15
|28.69
|27.67
|28.40
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.26
|0.25
|0.14
|0.25
|0.22
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|17.73
|17.42
|17.36
|16.02
|17.40
|Insurance Companies
|5.29
|5.05
|4.82
|4.71
|4.18
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|6.07
|6.39
|6.33
|6.70
|6.60
|Non-Institution
|19.78
|20.15
|20.61
|21.60
|20.88
|Indian Public
|15.18
|15.58
|15.81
|16.40
|16.69
|Others
|4.60
|4.57
|4.80
|5.20
|4.19
|Total Non Promoter
|49.30
|49.30
|49.30
|49.27
|49.28
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|99.99
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00