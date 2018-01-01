JUST IN
Stock Shareholding Pattern

SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Non Promoter - - - - -
Foreign 50.70 50.70 50.70 50.72 50.72
Indian 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total of Promoters 50.70 50.70 50.70 50.72 50.72
Institutions 29.52 29.15 28.69 27.67 28.40
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.26 0.25 0.14 0.25 0.22
Foreign Institutional Investors 17.73 17.42 17.36 16.02 17.40
Insurance Companies 5.29 5.05 4.82 4.71 4.18
Mutual Funds / UTI 6.07 6.39 6.33 6.70 6.60
Non-Institution 19.78 20.15 20.61 21.60 20.88
Indian Public 15.18 15.58 15.81 16.40 16.69
Others 4.60 4.57 4.80 5.20 4.19
Total Non Promoter 49.30 49.30 49.30 49.27 49.28
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 99.99 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00