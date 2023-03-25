Centre hikes DA by 4% for govt employees, pensioners

The Union Cabinet on Friday, 24 March 2023, has given its approval to release an additional installment of dearness allowance to central governments employees and dearness relief to pensioners with effect from 1 January 2023.

The additional installment will represent an increase of 4%, taking the total to 42% of the basic pay for central government employees and pensioners to compensate against price rise.

The combine impact on the exchequer on account of both dearness allowance and dearness relief would be Rs 12,815.60 crore per annum. This will benefit about 47.58 lakh central governments employees and 69.76 lakh pensioners. This increase is in accordance with the accepted formula which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.

