Home / News-CM / Economy / News / Centre hikes DA by 4% for govt employees, pensioners

Centre hikes DA by 4% for govt employees, pensioners

Capital Market |Capital Market Automatic

Last Updated : Mar 25 2023 | 12:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Union Cabinet on Friday, 24 March 2023, has given its approval to release an additional installment of dearness allowance to central governments employees and dearness relief to pensioners with effect from 1 January 2023.

The additional installment will represent an increase of 4%, taking the total to 42% of the basic pay for central government employees and pensioners to compensate against price rise.

The combine impact on the exchequer on account of both dearness allowance and dearness relief would be Rs 12,815.60 crore per annum. This will benefit about 47.58 lakh central governments employees and 69.76 lakh pensioners. This increase is in accordance with the accepted formula which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Mar 25 2023 | 12:32 PM IST

Also Read

Cabinet approves 4% increase in Dearness Allowance, Dearness Relief

Indices trim some gains, Nifty below 16,950 mark, pharma stocks advance

Central Govt Releases Rs. 17,000 Crore Of GST Compensation To States/UTs

BVG Group announces Indigenous Manufacturing of Solar Modules, Project will provide employment opportunities in North India

Greater intra-regional trade in South Asia can enhance opportunities for growth and employment in the region: Shaktikanta Das

Unified Logistics Interface Platform Receives Registrations From More Than 400 companies Within 6 Months Of Launch

RBI to conduct 5-day Variable Rate Repo auction under LAF for Rs 75000 crore

Import of toys showing declining trend

RBI Governor Highlights Need For Augmenting Existing Computing Infrastructure Of RBI

Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for prosperity to deepen economic engagement

Next Story