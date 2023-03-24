Home / News-CM / International / Market Report / China Market ends lower

China Market ends lower

Capital Market |Capital Market Automatic

Last Updated : Mar 24 2023 | 7:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Mainland China share market finished session lower on Friday, 24 March 2023, as fresh diplomatic and trade tensions with Washington weighed on sentiment.

At close of trade, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.64%, or 20.99 points, to 3,265.65. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.25%, or 5.33 points, to 2,116.77. The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.3%, or 12.04 points, to 4,027.05.

U.S. lawmakers on Thursday questioned TikTok's CEO about potential Chinese influence over the platform, the latest company to be in the cross-hairs of the Sino-U.S. conflict. That comes after China's military on Thursday said it had driven away a U.S. destroyer that entered waters around the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Mar 24 2023 | 7:31 PM IST

Also Read

China Market ends lower

China Market ends lower

China Market ends lower

Sensex ends almost flat; Nifty ends below 18,150

Japan Market ends lower

Japan Market closes lower

Australia Market falls 0.2%

US Market ends in positive territory

Hong Kong Markets extends gain

Australia Market falls on Fed rate hike, bank worries

Recommended for you

Recommended by

Next Story