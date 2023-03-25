Home / News-CM / Companies / News / L&T Finance Holdings receives RBI nod for scheme of amalgamation

L&amp;T Finance Holdings receives RBI nod for scheme of amalgamation

Capital Market |Capital Market Automatic

Last Updated : Mar 25 2023 | 2:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

L&T Finance Holdings announced that the Reserve Bank of India vide its letter dated 24 March 2023 has accorded it's 'no objection' for the amalgamation of L&T Finance (LTF), L&T Infra Credit (LTICL) and L&T Mutual Fund Trustee (LTMFTL), wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company with the Company, by way of merger by absorption pursuant to a scheme of arrangement under the provisions of Sections 230 - 232 read with Section 52 of the Companies Act, 2013, and other applicable regulatory requirements (the Scheme).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Mar 25 2023 | 2:50 PM IST

Also Read

L&amp;T Finance Q3 PAT climbs 39% to Rs 454 cr

L&amp;T Finance hits 52-week high as Q3 PAT climbs 39% YoY to Rs 454 cr

Larsen &amp; Toubro Infotech reports 7% sequential rise in Q2 PAT

RIL, Abans Holdings, Landmark Cars, Godrej Properties in focus

Larsen &amp; Toubro Infotech Ltd down for fifth straight session

Grasim Industries acquires 220 acres land in Gujarat

Mahindra &amp; Mahindra to acquire balance stake in subsidiary - Mahindra Aerospace

Shriram Finance approves issuance of senior notes aggregating $150 mn

Reliance's Alok Agarwal takes on role of Senior Advisor to CMD

Board of Balmer Lawrie &amp; Company approves incorporation of subsidiary in Dubai

Next Story