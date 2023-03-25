    Home / News-CM / Equities / Hot Pursuit / Shriram Finance to raise $150 mln via senior secured notes

    Shriram Finance to raise $150 mln via senior secured notes

    Capital Market |Capital Market Automatic

    Last Updated : Mar 25 2023 | 5:04 PM IST
    Follow Us

    Listen to This Article

    The NBFC announced that its banking and finance committee has approved issuance of $150 million senior secured floating rate notes due 2026 on private placement basis.The issue will be under the $3.5 billion Global Medium Term Note Programme.

    The notes will be issued on 29 March 2023 and will be redeemed on 29 September 2029. It will be listed on Indian International Exchange (INX).

    The company will use the proceeds in accordance with SFL's social finance framework, onward lending and other activities as may be permitted by the RBI ECB guidelines.

    Meanwhile, the company's allotment committee-NCDs approved and allotted senior, secured, rated, listed, redeemable, taxable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 341 crore on private placement basis.

    The NCDs having face value of Rs 1 lakh each and coupon rate of 9% p.a., will be redeemed on 24 June 2024. It will be listed on Wholesale Debt Market (WDM) segment of BSE. The proceeds of the issue will be utilized for onward lending to grow the asset book, financing vehicles such as commercial vehicles, two-wheelers vehicles, cars, home loans, gold loans, personal and small business loans, refinancing of existing debt, other general purposes of the company.

    Shriram Finance is primarily engaged in the business of financing commercial vehicles. It also provides loans for equipment and other business purposes. It also accepts deposits from the public.

    The company's consolidated net profit surged 162.2% to Rs 1,798.88 crore on 61.6% jump in total income to Rs 7,809.39 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

    The scrip declined 2.39% to end at Rs 1,231.65 on Friday, 24 March 2023.

    Powered by Capital Market - Live News

    First Published: Mar 25 2023 | 5:04 PM IST

    Also Read

    Manappuram Finance plans to raise funds via debt offering

    Manappuram Finance to consider fund raising

    Manappuram Finance to consider fund raising

    Shriram Finance to consider fund raising

    Shriram Transport board to mull fund raising

    Tata Steel invests Rs 10 cr in subsidiary

    Paisalo Digital board to mull fund raising on Mar 29

    Godawari Power resumes operation of sponge iron plant

    Alembic Pharma karkhadi facility gets two USFDA observations

    IOB raises Rs 1,000 crore via issue of non-convertible bonds

    Recommended for you

    Recommended by

    Next Story