    Singapore Market falls 0.2%

    Last Updated : Mar 24 2023 | 8:04 PM IST
    Singapore: Market falls 0.2% The Singapore stock market finished session lower on Friday, 24 March 2023, extending yesterday losses, on tracking weak global cues, as jittery over the U.S. and European financial systems following turmoil in the banking sector weighed on sentiments.

    At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was down 6.36 points, or 0.2%, to 3,212.64 after trading between 3,191.99 and 3,223.03. Volume was 2.08 billion shares worth S$993.45 billion changed hands. There were 293 gainers and 258 decliners.

    Global cues were weak after Deutsche Bank saw a spike in credit default swaps on Thursday night.

    Separate reports stated that Credit Suisse Group and UBS Group AG are among the banks under scrutiny in a U.S. Justice Department probe for potentially helping Russian oligarchs evade sanctions.

    The top performing stock in Straits Times Index constituents was SGX which rose 1.68% to S$9.08, while the bottom performing stock was Genting Singapore, falling 1.8% to S$1.08.

    The local banking trio, accounting for a weighting of over 40% of the STI, were mostly lower. United Overseas Bank fell 0.4% to $29.29, DBS fell 0.36% to $33.37, and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp was 0.16% higher to $12.36.

    First Published: Mar 24 2023 | 8:04 PM IST

