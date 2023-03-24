Singapore Market falls 0.2%

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was down 6.36 points, or 0.2%, to 3,212.64 after trading between 3,191.99 and 3,223.03. Volume was 2.08 billion shares worth S$993.45 billion changed hands. There were 293 gainers and 258 decliners.
Global cues were weak after Deutsche Bank saw a spike in credit default swaps on Thursday night.
Separate reports stated that Credit Suisse Group and UBS Group AG are among the banks under scrutiny in a U.S. Justice Department probe for potentially helping Russian oligarchs evade sanctions.
The top performing stock in Straits Times Index constituents was SGX which rose 1.68% to S$9.08, while the bottom performing stock was Genting Singapore, falling 1.8% to S$1.08.
The local banking trio, accounting for a weighting of over 40% of the STI, were mostly lower. United Overseas Bank fell 0.4% to $29.29, DBS fell 0.36% to $33.37, and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp was 0.16% higher to $12.36.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News