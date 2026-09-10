Leader of the 'free world'

I n his second term, US President Donald Trump has taken risks that have upended global markets and toppled heads of state. Two veteran journalists from The New York Times, who have covered Trump closely, write about his “imperial presidency” in their book. Here are some excerpts, with permission from the publisher, Simon & Schuster. It costs ₹999.

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Trump arrived at Mar-a-Lago for the Christmas holiday with the win-dow for the raid set to open within days. But the President had other business to attend to first. On December 22, he sat down at his private club with Jason Reding Quiñones, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida, along with Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. Reding Quiñones had just overseen the sentencing of Ryan Routh, the man who had lain in wait with a rifle in the shrubs along the fence of Trump’s West Palm Beach golf course. But Trump told advisors he was interested in a more pressing matter: Reding Quiñones’s investigation into possible conspiracy charges against a raft of Democratic officials involved in the Russia investigation that had engulfed his first term. The old grievances still came first.