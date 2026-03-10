Indian aerospace exports surge amid a slump in us shipments

I ndian aerospace exports have witnessed an increase despite a dip in shipments to the United States (US), which was the top destination for six consecutive years before slipping to second and fourth place in the financial year 2023-24 (FY24) and FY25, respectively, data from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed.

The US was overtaken by Kuwait in FY24. The United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia and France moved ahead of it in FY25. Over the period under review (FY18-FY25), the US’ share of Indian aerospace exports stayed above 30 per cent for five consecutive years (FY19–FY23), peaking at over 35 per cent in FY20, before dropping to below 15 per cent in FY24 and then