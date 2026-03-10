Home / Blueprint Defence Magazine / Data / Market radar: January 20, 2026 to February 20, 2026

The Business Standard Defence Index is designed to track the performance of 25 key defence stocks

1 min read
Updated On: Mar 10 2026 | 6:55 AM IST
Blueprint Bureau
Photo: Shutterstock

The BS Defence index has regained momentum after December quarter earnings and a record Budget allocation, lifting the index's market capitalisation. While still trading below the key long term trend indicator, improving technical signals and broad-based stock advances have helped it outperform frontline indices in recent sessions.
 

BS Defence index

The BS Defence index rebounds ahead of a key short-term trend indicator but remains below its 200-day DMA, tempering bullish investor sentiment 
Index returns

The BS Defence index rebounded after December quarter earnings and the Budget, with indications of strengthening sentiment 
Index returns

Powering ahead

The BS Defence index outperformed the broader market and offered a cushion, while the Sensex and Nifty 50 have remained relatively steady with modest gains 
Powering ahead
 

BS Defence Index companies

Following the record defence allocation in Union Budget 2026, the BS Defence index market capitalisation rose to over ₹10.72 trillion, with over 70 per cent of stocks advancing 
BS Defence Index companies
 
Written By :

Blueprint Bureau

First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 6:55 AM IST

In this article : defence stocksStock AnalysisMarket news

