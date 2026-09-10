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Market radar: July 23, 2026 to August 22, 2026

The Business Standard Defence Index is designed to track the performance of 25 key defence stocks

1 min read
Updated On: Sep 10 2026 | 5:05 AM IST
Blueprint Bureau
Representational image (Photo: Shutterstock)

Representational image (Photo: Shutterstock)

The BS Defence index demonstrated a strong upmove in the past month, rising over 5 per cent even as benchmark indices remained listless amid West Asia tensions. Technically, the index held above the long-term moving average of 200-DMA, indicating sector resilience and investor buying interest in the defence counters.  

BS Defence Index

The index showed a positive trend, advancing from 9,393.7 to 9,914.5 in the past month. The index maintained a strong bullish trend as it remained firmly above both its 50-DMA and 200-DMA as of August 21 
BS Defence Index
   

Index returns

The index outperformed the markets over the past three and six months, gaining 6.95 per cent and 15.79 per cent, respectively 
Index returns

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Defence shines

The index significantly outperformed the benchmark indices, rising 5.5 per cent in a month. In comparison, both the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 remained largely flat 
Defence shines
 
 

BS Defence Index companies

The index saw a bullish trend, with 22 of its 25 companies advancing and only three declining. Paras Defence was the top performer, with 69 per cent returns in just one month 
BS Defence Index companies
 
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Written By :

Blueprint Bureau

First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 5:05 AM IST

In this article : defence stocksNifty 50

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