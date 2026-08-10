Market radar: June 23, 2026 to July 22, 2026

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The index stayed comfortably above the 200-day moving average (DMA), pointing that the sector's long-term uptrend remains intact despite recent volatility. As of July 22, it also reclaimed its 50-DMA

Index returns

Defence Lags

After six months of outperformance, the index came under selling pressure, posting negative returns over the past month

The index underperformed the benchmarks over the past month, declining more than 3 per cent as the majority of its constituents lagged.