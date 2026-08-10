Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchFinancial FreedomMilk prices Increase in MaharashtraQ1 ResultsDhoot Transmission IPOAmarnath Yatra suspendedQuit India Movement AnniversaryOTT Releases
Home / Blueprint Defence Magazine / Data / Market radar: June 23, 2026 to July 22, 2026

Market radar: June 23, 2026 to July 22, 2026

The Business Standard Defence Index is designed to track the performance of 25 key defence stocks

1 min read
Updated On: Aug 10 2026 | 6:25 AM IST
Blueprint Bureau
Representational image Photo: Shutterstock

Representational image (Photo: Shutterstock)

The BS Defence index came under broad-based selling pressure as most of its constituent stocks declined. However, on the technical front, the index continues to trade above its key long-term support levels, highlighting that buying interest remains intact despite the recent correction. 

BS Defence Index

The index stayed comfortably above the 200-day moving average (DMA), pointing that the sector's long-term uptrend remains intact despite recent volatility. As of July 22, it also reclaimed its 50-DMA 
BS Defence Index
 
 
 

Index returns

After six months of outperformance, the index came under selling pressure, posting negative returns over the past month 
Index returns
 

  Defence Lags

The index underperformed the benchmarks over the past month, declining more than 3 per cent as the majority of its constituents lagged.  

Defence Lags

 

  BS Defence Index companies

Defence stocks corrected over the past month, with 20 of the 25 companies falling up to 30 per cent. MTAR Technologies and C2C Advanced Systems emerged as the top losers 
BS Defence Index companies
 

Premium ContentPremium ContentSubscription ExpiredSubscription Expired

Your access to Blueprint has ended. But the story is still unfolding.

No longer a subscriber? There’s a new reason to return.

Introducing Blueprint - A magazine on defence & geopolitics

Introducing Blueprint - A magazine on defence & geopolitics

Like what you read? There’s more in every issue of Blueprint

From military strategy to global diplomacy, Blueprint offers sharp, in-depth reportage on the world’s most consequential issues.

Exclusive pricing for Business Standard digital subscribers

Choose your plan

Exclusive Pricing

Choose your plan

58% off
₹6,000

Blueprint Digital

₹2,500

annual (digital-only)

₹208/Month

70% off
₹12,000

Blueprint Complete

₹3,500

annual (digital & print)

₹291/Month

41% off
₹6,000

Blueprint Digital

₹3,500

annual (digital-only)

₹291/Month

62% off
₹12,000

Blueprint Complete

₹4,500

annual (digital & print)

₹375/Month

Subscribe NowSubscribe NowRenew NowRenew Now

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Browse all Plans

Here's what's included:

  • Access to the latest issue of the Blueprint digital magazine

  • Online access to all the upcoming digital magazines along with past digital archives

  • * Delivery of all the upcoming print magazines at your home or office

  • Full access to Blueprint articles online

  • Business Standard digital subscription

  • 1-year unlimited complimentary digital access to The New York Times (News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter, The Athletic)

Written By :

Blueprint Bureau

First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 6:25 AM IST

In this article : defence stocks

Next Story