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Market radar: March 21, 2026 to April 22, 2026

The index reached a market capitalisation of ₹11.6 trillion, with all 25 constituents moving northward. MTAR Technologies and Apollo Micro Systems led the surge

1 min read
Updated On: May 10 2026 | 8:27 AM IST
Blueprint Bureau
The technical breakout in the BSE Defence Index led to a broad-based buying

The technical breakout in the BSE Defence Index led to a broad-based buying. Photo: Shutterstock

The technical breakout in the BSE Defence Index led to a broad-based buying, with the sector not only outperforming benchmark indices amid volatile global cues, but also lifting overall market capitalisation significantly. The momentum reinforces sustained investor interest in the defence pack.
 
BS Defence Index
The index staged a strong recovery through April, moving decisively above 200 DMA while also holding above 50 DMA, indicating that both short and long-term trends are positive. 
BS Defence Index
 
Index returns
 
The index significantly outpaced the broader market, surging more than 14 per cent, underscoring growing investor confidence. 
Index returns
   
Defence stands out
 
The index outperformed both the BSE Sensex and the Nifty 50, even as prolonged instability in West Asia kept broader market sentiment on edge. 
Defence stands out
 
BS Defence Index companies
 
The index reached a market capitalisation of ₹11.6 trillion, with all 25 constituents moving northward. MTAR Technologies and Apollo Micro Systems led the surge. 
BS Defence Index companies
 
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Written By :

Blueprint Bureau

First Published: May 10 2026 | 8:27 AM IST

In this article : defence stocks

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