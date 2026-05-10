Market radar: March 21, 2026 to April 22, 2026

The index reached a market capitalisation of ₹11.6 trillion, with all 25 constituents moving northward. MTAR Technologies and Apollo Micro Systems led the surge
The technical breakout in the BSE Defence Index led to a broad-based buying. Photo: Shutterstock
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