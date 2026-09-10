250 years of US trade strategy for China

F or several decades, a section of scholars and policymakers in the United States (US) have warned the West and the US to correct their “strategic misjudgement” of China. As America celebrates its 250th birth anniversary, scholars in China —convinced that the current US competitive nation strategy is to be blamed for prevailing China-US rivalry — are advising the “new people” to introspect and revise the China strategy.

Surprisingly, at the turn of the twenty-first century, few in the US in particular and in the West in general predicted that China would become as powerful as quickly as it has and is today. On the contrary, the majority view among scholars and the political elite alike was that China would fail and, under domestic pressure, the Communist Party of China (CPC) would be implementing overall political-democratic reform in the face of failure to sustain high economic growth. The 2000 Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Global Trends 2015 report in its assessment on China said, “The influence of Communism and authoritarianism will weaken, and by 2015 China’s new leaders will be more firmly committed to developing the economy and that resources for military capabilities will take a secondary role.”