Inside China's military upheaval: Power struggle or consolidation?

T he sudden announcement by China’s Ministry of National Defence (MND) on January 24 that General Zhang Youxia is under investigation on the charges of “grave violations of discipline and law” both surprised and puzzled the outside world. More importantly, the news sent shockwaves among the rank and file in the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and within the top echelons of the Communist Party of China (CPC). A quick look at the readers’ comments posted by the ordinary PLA members and officers to the PLA Daily from across China reveals widespread anger and disbelief.

Along with Zhang, who is a senior vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) — a seven-member highest body in China which makes policy decisions on military matters — another CMC member placed under investigations is General Liu Zhenli, the PLA’s chief of staff. With three other CMC members already removed last year as part of an ongoing anti-corruption campaign, President Xi Jinping himself and General Zhang Shengmin are the only remaining active members of the all-powerful military commission that commands the entire PLA. It may be recalled that General Zhang Shengmin was promoted to the seven-member CMC last October, and his role so far has been to oversee the purging of the PLA generals and CMC members. His career has been more of a political commissar than a military commander, as he is the secretary of the Central Discipline Commission of the CMC, according to the BBC.