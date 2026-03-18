From Khamenei to Larijani: Israel strikes at the heart of Iran's leadership

T he latest killing of Iran’s security chief Ali Larijani and the head of the paramilitary Basij force, Gholamreza Soleimani, in Israeli air strikes has sparked fears of further escalation in the ongoing conflict. This is the most significant high-level loss for Iran since the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on February 28, signalling a deepening of the series of attacks by the United States and Israel and the decapitation of the Islamic Republic’s leadership. Larijani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, was one of the country’s most influential strategic figures, overseeing national security decision-making, coordinating between the military and political leadership and playing a central role in nuclear policy and crisis management.

A veteran power broker, he emerged as a key coordinating figure after Khamenei's death, helping bridge political leadership and security institutions. His killing marks the latest in a series of high-precision strikes aimed at dismantling Iran’s command structure. In a sharply worded statement, Israeli officials said Larijani had joined those in hell, while warning that the military still has a thousand targets to hit. “Larijani and the Basij commander were eliminated last night and have joined Khamenei, the head of the annihilation programme, along with all those eliminated from the Axis of Evil in the depths of hell,” Defence Minister Israel Katz said in a statement.

Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin said the military still has a large number of targets inside Iran. “We have thousands of targets ahead,” Defrin told CNN, adding that Israel is prepared with operational plans through the Jewish holiday of Passover, roughly three weeks away. He added that Israeli operations are not bound by a fixed timeline, stressing that the campaign will continue until its strategic objectives are achieved. Here is a list of Iran’s senior leadership and officials eliminated in the conflict: Supreme leadership and strategic command - Ali Khamenei (Supreme Leader): Iran’s ultimate authority overseeing military, nuclear and foreign policy decisions. He was killed on February 28 in a strike on his compound in Tehran.

- Ali Larijani (secretary, Supreme National Security Council): The Iranian leader was a central strategic figure who coordinated between the country’s political leadership, military and intelligence institutions, playing a crucial role in crisis management and shaping national security policy. - Ali Shamkhani (secretary, Defence Council): A senior adviser who played a key role in defence strategy and nuclear negotiations, serving as a link between Iran’s military establishment and its diplomatic engagements. He was killed on February 28. Military and defence leadership Abdolrahim Mousavi (chief of general staff): Iran’s highest-ranking military officer, tasked with coordinating operations across all branches of the armed forces and ensuring unified command at the strategic level. He was killed on February 28.

Brig Gen Aziz Nasirzadeh (defence minister): Responsible for overseeing military procurement, shaping defence policy, and guiding strategic planning for the armed forces. He was killed on February 28. Majid Ebn-e-Reza (defence minister – successor): He was appointed to stabilise leadership after Nasirzadeh’s death and was killed in an airstrike on March 3 within a day of taking office, as claimed by Israel. Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour (IRGC commander): He led the country’s military force, overseeing regional operations, missile programmes and internal security enforcement. Brigadier General Mohammad Shirazi (head, Military Office of the Supreme Leader): He acted as the key liaison between the Supreme Leader and the armed forces, overseeing senior command appointments and coordinating military affairs. He was killed on February 28, as reported by Reuters.

Mohsen Darrebaghi (deputy, Logistics & Support): He oversaw military supply chains, infrastructure and operational sustainment and was killed in February 28 strikes. Brigadier General Bahram Hosseini Motlagh (head, Operations Planning): He played a key role in shaping strategic military plans and overseeing their execution frameworks within the armed forces. He was killed on February 28. Intelligence and internal security Mohammad Baseri (senior intelligence official): He worked within Iran’s intelligence apparatus on internal security and counter-intelligence and was killed on February 28. Saleh Asadi (head, Intelligence Directorate - Central Headquarters): He oversaw intelligence operations linked to Iran’s central military command headquarters and was killed on February 28.