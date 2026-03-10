Global briefing: From US missile defence radars to Chinese hybrid UAVs

& nbsp; US Army inks $1 billion radar deal

The United States (US) defence firm Raytheon has bagged a $1.02 billion deal to manufacture lower tier air and missile defence sensors (LTAMDS) for the US Army.

The contract acts as a modification order for a base contract worth $2.1 billion, which was inked in 2024.

The LTAMDS can intercept both current and future airborne threats at Mach 5 speed. It offers 360-degree coverage and can hit numerous targets simultaneously.

Europe’s first dedicated drone carrier

Portugal is developing Europe's first designated drone carrier, NRPD João II, a warship created to deploy unmanned aerial, surface and underwater systems, Euro News reported in January.