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Indian Army charts future of unmanned systems with new technology roadmap

Army roadmap focuses on low-cost drones, boosting unmanned warfare and domestic defence innovation

2 min read
Updated On: Apr 06 2026 | 8:39 PM IST
Martand Mishra
drones, millitary, army

(Representative photo: AdobeStock)

The Indian army unveiled a technology roadmap for unmanned warfare capabilities on Monday.
 
The 50-page document titled ‘Indian Army’s Technology Roadmap for Unmanned Aerial Systems and Loitering Munitions’ aims to provide clear and actionable guidance to industry, academia and research institutions working in the unmanned systems domain. 
 
Presented by Deputy Chief of the Army Staff (Capability Development & Sustenance), Lieutenant General Rahul R Singh, it detailed 30 types of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and loitering munitions across five categories, translating into nearly 80 variants, PTI reported citing a senior Army officer. 
 
While addressing the launch event, Singh cautioned stakeholders about the document’s sensitive nature, urging them not to share it with unauthorised persons.
 
The move comes amid a global shift in warfare, where inexpensive drones which cost just hundred to a few thousand dollars are being deployed at scale. In the Russia-Ukraine war, both sides have used large volumes of low-cost and loitering drones to destroy high-value targets, including tanks and artillery, changing cost equations on the battlefield. The US has also used the Iranian-modelled Low-cost Unscrewed Combat Attack System (LUCAS) drones for the first time in the ongoing war with the country. 

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The roadmap lays out a vision for integrating UAS and loitering munitions across operational roles for the armed forces, providing crucial support to manufacturers to align the efforts for the Army’s evolving requirements.
 
The document aims to bridge operational needs and technology development, enabling a structured growth of India’s drone ecosystem while boosting participation from startups, MSMEs and academia, in line with the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ vision.
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Written By :

Martand Mishra

Martand Mishra has started his reporting career with defence coverage. He is a graduate of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. He enjoys reading books on defence, history and biographies.
First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 8:17 PM IST

In this article : Indian ArmyDronesExternal Affairs Defence Security NewsDefence

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