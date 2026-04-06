Indian Army charts future of unmanned systems with new technology roadmap

T he Indian army unveiled a technology roadmap for unmanned warfare capabilities on Monday.

The 50-page document titled ‘Indian Army’s Technology Roadmap for Unmanned Aerial Systems and Loitering Munitions’ aims to provide clear and actionable guidance to industry, academia and research institutions working in the unmanned systems domain.

Presented by Deputy Chief of the Army Staff (Capability Development & Sustenance), Lieutenant General Rahul R Singh, it detailed 30 types of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and loitering munitions across five categories, translating into nearly 80 variants, PTI reported citing a senior Army officer.

While addressing the launch event, Singh cautioned stakeholders about the document’s sensitive nature, urging them not to share it with unauthorised persons.