Indian Army charts future of unmanned systems with new technology roadmap

W ith low-cost drones reshaping battlefields, as seen in the United States (US)-Israel war against Iran and the prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Indian Army on Monday unveiled a roadmap, highlighting a push towards mass and affordable unmanned warfare capabilities.

The 50-page document is titled: ‘Indian Army’s Technology Roadmap for Unmanned Aerial Systems and Loitering Munitions’.

It details 30 types of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and loitering munitions across five categories, translating into nearly 80 variants, a senior army officer said, as cited by news agency PTI.

The officer added that the categories include surveillance, loitering munitions, air defence, logistics UAS and special-purpose systems.