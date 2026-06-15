Indian army unveils new uniform manual, ends several colonial-era practices

In a major overhaul of its dress regulations, the Indian Army has unveiled a new uniform policy that phases out several colonial-era practices, introduces indigenous elements such as the Bandi jacket and seeks to align military traditions with India’s evolving national identity.
The revised policy, issued through the new manual titled Army Uniforms-2026, replaces the previous 2015 regulations and is aimed at modernising military attire, while also preserving the service’s operational and ceremonial standards.
According to the new 174-page manual, the army has undertaken the reforms intended to remove “residual colonial practices” and reinforce Indian ethos in military customs, preserving the dignity, functionality and professional traditions of the force.
The changes include discontinuing the mandatory carriage of ceremonial swords by reviewing officers during parades, removing pouch belts from certain mess dress categories and dropping the use of archaic terminology such as “Royal” from military references and insignia.
New Indian jacket
A key highlight of the revised regulations is the introduction of the traditional Indian Bandi or Nehru jacket into the army’s formal civil dress. Officers will now be permitted to wear a closed-neck Bandi jacket over a full-sleeved shirt with matching formal trousers and closed footwear during specified formal occasions.
The army has also introduced a new winter dress – designated as dress 3B – for personnel across all ranks. The winter ensemble consists of an Angola shirt, battle jacket and beret, replacing older arrangements and standardising cold-weather attire across the force.
The manual lays detailed guidelines on grooming and personal appearance, related to tattoos, body piercings, hairstyles, moustaches, cosmetics and other aspects of appearance aimed at maintaining uniformity and discipline within the service.
The updated rules also provide specific provisions for women officers, including the option of wearing sarees or kurta-salwar combinations on designated occasions. The regulations are intended to reflect India’s sovereign identity while ensuring that operational efficiency, military ethos and regimental traditions remain intact.