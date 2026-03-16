Iran war: Israeli, US officials signal conflict could last several weeks

A s the war with Iran enters its 17th day, neither the United States (US) nor Israel appear close to ending military operations, with US President Donald Trump saying he is not ready to strike a deal with Tehran, and Israeli officials insisting there are still “thousands of targets” left to hit inside Iran. According to reports by CNN, Israel’s military has planned operations for at least three more weeks, with additional contingencies if the conflict continues. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin said the military still has a large number of targets inside Iran. “We have thousands of targets ahead,” Defrin told CNN, adding that Israel is prepared with operational plans through the Jewish holiday of Passover, roughly three weeks away.

He added that Israeli operations are not bound by a fixed timeline, stressing that the campaign will continue until its strategic objectives are achieved. Israel is “not working according to a stopwatch or timetable,” Defrin said, adding they are rather focused on weakening Iranian capabilities. The remarks reflect growing expectations among Israeli planners that the war could stretch beyond the immediate phase of intensive strikes. US officials in Washington have echoed similar timelines, suggesting the conflict could continue for several more weeks before a possible resolution. US Energy Secretary Chris Wright expects the war to wind down in the coming weeks, linking the timeline to potential stabilisation in global energy markets. “I think that this conflict will certainly come to an end in the next few weeks,” Wright said, as cited by Reuters.

President Donald Trump has also suggested the war could last weeks, declining to commit to a specific timeline while insisting Iran would have to abandon its nuclear ambitions as part of any settlement. According to the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), US forces carried out a large precision strike on Kharg Island, targeting Iranian military infrastructure while avoiding damage to energy facilities. “Last night, US forces carried out a precise and wide-ranging strike on Kharg Island in Iran. This strike destroyed naval mine storage depots, missile storage bunkers and numerous other military sites,” CENTCOM said in a statement on X.

The command added that American forces hit more than 90 Iranian military targets on the island, while deliberately preserving its oil export infrastructure. Escalation across the region The conflict, which began with US-Israeli strikes on Iranian military and strategic infrastructure in late February, has quickly expanded into a broader regional confrontation. Iranian missile and drone attacks have targeted Israeli territory in retaliation. According to a report by Reuters, Iran has launched hundreds of drones and nearly 300 ballistic missiles since the start of hostilities, while Hezbollah has opened another front from Lebanon. Israel has responded with an air campaign targeting Iranian military infrastructure and command centres, signalling that the operation may increase rather than slow down in the near term.