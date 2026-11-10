News in brief: Black Sea - From Ukraine's UGVs to Russia's anti-aircraft artillery system

From Ukraine's deployment of robotic ground vehicles to Russia's new anti-aircraft system, global militaries are advancing autonomous weapons and air defence capabilities.
Ukraine's National Guard receives its first 10 Protector unmanned ground vehicles, designed to transport supplies, evacuate wounded personnel and reduce risks on the battlefield. (PHOTO: Ukrainian Armor)
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