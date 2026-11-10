News in brief: Black Sea - From Ukraine's UGVs to Russia's anti-aircraft artillery system

International debut

Russia’s anti-aircraft artillery system, Citadel, equipped with smart shells made its debut outside the country at the Alamein International Airshow 2026 in Egypt in September, according to Russian news agency TASS.

Developed by Rostec, a Russian defence conglomerate, Citadel is equipped with 30 millimetre (mm) automatic cannons and combines radar and thermal-imaging systems for target detection and engagement. According to the company, the system can operate in both day and night conditions and is highly automated, covering functions from target detection through destruction.

A $9-bn defence deal

Ukraine and Germany signed 15 defence and security agreements worth more than $9 billion for air defence and drones in October, according to a press release by the Ukrainian government.