News in brief: East and South Africa

P LA Navy leads exercises

South Africa hosted the Will for Peace 2026 naval exercises along with China, Russia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates in January. South Africa regarded the manoeuvres as an essential response to soaring maritime threats worldwide.

The drill featured the countries’ warships and other naval assets, and signalled a strengthening of military relations among them. The manoeuvres relied on maritime safety and technical interoperability.

Spearheaded by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy, the exercise included live-fire drills, rescue missions, emergency aid, medical evacuation, and joint special forces operations. The mission targeted securing the safety of shipping and maritime economic activities.