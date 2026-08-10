News in brief global: From China's Long March 10B to NATO's new initiatives

C hina’s long march

China successfully recovered the country’s newest rocket model, the Long March 10B, after its maiden orbital mission last month, becoming the second country after the United States to own such rocket-reusability technology. It also marked the world’s first recovery of an orbital-class rocket using a wire arrestment recovery system.

The country offered a visual reference of the next-generation stealth jet J-36 in a promotional video for a different aircraft, the Y-20.

The video, which surfaced last month, showed a shadow of the diamond-shaped sixth-generation aircraft. It’s unclear what stage of development or testing the stealth jet is in. The four-minute video was released by the People’s Liberation Army features two Airmen discussing an aerial refuelling mission. Moments later, a tailless aircraft flashes past the cockpit window, a design widely associated with the unofficially named J-36 prototype.