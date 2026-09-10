News in brief - global: From drone shields to nuclear submarines

The system is intended to intercept aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles and drones through advanced radar-guided interceptors integrated with modern command-and-control networks.

The trials highlighted key features of the system, including target tracking, engagement management and missile launches. It comprises an active phased-array radar and an expeditionary Virtualized Aegis Weapon System architecture.

Nato’s defence procurement plan

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) introduced a fast-track defence procurement plan valued at $40 billion to accelerate acquisition of counter-drone systems by allied nations in Ankara in July, according to the Nato’s media statement.

The initiative allows countries to quickly purchase interoperable technologies, including drone-detection radars, electro-optical sensors, EW equipment, radio-frequency jammers, and kinetic interceptors. The framework intends to reduce procurement timelines while improving protection of military bases and deployed forces against the threat from uncrewed aerial systems.