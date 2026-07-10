News in brief global: From fifth-generation jets to 3D-printed drone boat

Precision-guided aerial bomb

Ukraine has developed its first indigenous precision-guided aerial bomb, successful trials of which were conducted in May.

The weapon, built by Ukraine’s state-backed defence firm Brave1, carries a 250-kilogram warhead. It is designed for long-range precision attacks against fortified positions, command posts, and other high-value targets. Officials say the system features an original design tailored to the modern battlefield. The bomb has been declared combat-ready, with pilot training and integration underway.

Nuclear-powered submarines

South Korea is planning to build a latest class of nuclear-powered attack submarines domestically to strengthen underwater deterrence and long-endurance maritime sea operations.