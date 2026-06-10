News in brief global: From US' advanced aircraft to Sweden's ISR satellite

U S Navy gets Hawkeye aircraft The United States (US) Navy received the 70th E-2D Advanced Hawkeye airborne early warning aircraft from the country’s defence firm Northrop Grumman in April. Equipped with a 360-degree radar, electronic warfare suites, and real-time data-sharing capabilities, the carrier-based aircraft acts as an airborne command hub linking naval, air, and allied forces. The US Navy has also contracted Textron Systems to acquire the Tsunami unmanned surface vessels, which are autonomous drone boats for intelligence, surveillance and targeting, in May. Warship defence In May, China unveiled a new naval anti-drone defence system designed to protect warships from evolving sophisticated unmanned aerial attacks at sea. Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said the system recently completed a “finalisation test” in the Bohai Sea, clearing it for mass production and deployment. The weapon system intercepted multiple drones conducting super low altitude and stealth attack simulations in an electromagnetic warfare environment. The new system is regarded as critical for future maritime and carrier strike group defence.

Indigenous GMLRS missiles Australia's first domestically assembled guided multiple launch rocket system (Photo: Lockheed Martin) Australia successfully tested its first domestically assembled guided multiple launch rocket system (GMLRS) in April, marking a major step in building an indigenous long-range strike capability amid rising Indo-Pacific tensions. The precision-guided rocket, produced under a partnership with Lockheed Martin, is designed for launch from the high mobility artillery rocket system and can strike targets more than 70 kilometres away with high accuracy. Drone platform WaiV Robotics, a United Kingdom firm, unveiled the world’s first fully automatic drone landing and take-off platform designed for moving ships in May.

The artificial intelligence-enabled system allows drones to land autonomously on vessels as small as 10 metres long, eliminating the need for human operators during recovery. The platform uses proprietary control algorithms and a gyro-stabilised landing surface to guide drones safely. A cushioned landing pad and a catch-lock-release mechanism protects the aircraft. Long-endurance UAV South Korea has launched a new long-endurance reconnaissance drone dubbed as the Korean Reaper, which is developed to strengthen intelligence, surveillance, and target acquisition, as announced by the Republic of Korea Air Force in April. Manufactured by Korean Air, the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) can remain airborne for more than 12 hours and conduct missions at medium altitudes across distances. The UAV has electro-optical and infrared sensors, enabling real-time battlefield monitoring and maritime surveillance.

Electronic warfare Advanced simulation and threat-response systems (Photo: Northrop Grumman) Japan partnered with US firm Northrop Grumman in April to strengthen its electronic warfare (EW) capabilities by co-developing advanced simulation and threat-response systems aimed at countering Indo-Pacific security threats. Central to the collaboration is Northrop’s combat electromagnetic environment simulator, which recreates complex electronic battle conditions to test and integrate EW systems in combat scenarios. The company is also offering its joint threat emitter, an advanced reactive training system that prevents enemy missiles and threats. A $6.6-billion arms deal Taiwan confirmed a $6.6-billion arms deal with the US on acquiring advanced long-range strike and artillery systems aimed at strengthening deterrence against China, in April, according to The Central News Agency, Taiwan’s state-run portal. The largest procurement involves the M142 HIMARS, valued at $3.9 billion, and it can deliver precision strikes at extended ranges.

Taiwan will also acquire M109A7 Paladin self-propelled howitzers, anti-armour missiles, and missile stockpile replenishments. Deliveries are scheduled to continue till December 2032. Precision ‘kill’ weapons system The US approved the sale of the Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System-II (APKWS-II) to Israel, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates in May to strengthen regional air defence and precision-strike capabilities, amid the West Asia conflict. Produced by BAE Systems, APKWS converts standard 70 millimetre unguided rockets into laser-guided munitions capable of striking a targets with high accuracy. The UFO files In May, the Pentagon declassified and released 161 previously "secret files" related to unidentified flying objects (UFO), which the US now officially terms unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs).