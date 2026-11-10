News in brief - Global: From US Navy's $24.4 billion contract to France's first R3-standard Jaguar

F ast-paced production

United States (US)-based defence company Raytheon secured a contract worth $24.4 billion from the US Navy to accelerate the production of the standard missile-6 (SM-6) interceptors in October. The SM-6 is a multi-mission interceptor capable of anti-air warfare, anti-surface warfare and ballistic missile defence.

The agreement is for five years with two additional option years to drive faster production, increase manufacturing throughput, and deliver significant cost savings across the defence industrial base, according to a press release by the US Department of Defense. This agreement coupled with Tomahawk weapon system award provides the country’s defence industry with the long-term predictability needed to expand workforce and secure critical supply chains.