News in brief - Global: Taiwan's AI push, K9 howitzers, drones and missiles

T aiwan to strengthen C5ISR, AI systems

Taiwan’s military said it would strengthen its C5ISR (command, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) networks and use artificial intellegence-assisted systems to counter China’s attempts to “block and control” the island’s external air and sea routes. Taiwan’s defence ministry in September warned that the People’s Liberation Army is stepping up its preparations through exercises focused on maritime and air blockades. The assessment was made in the ministry’s “2026 China Military Power Report”, according to South China Morning Post.

Malaysia to expand army fleet

Malaysia will acquire 263 military vehicles worth $40.8 million from industry partner, High Point Worldwide. The aim is to expand the army’s tactical movement and scouting capabilities. The package includes 163 Tedung (Cobra) 4×4 weapon carriers and 100 Kala (Scorpion) high-mobility reconnaissance vehicles, according to a September report in The Defence Post. The first deal, valued at $23 million includes 80 Cobra automatic grenade launcher carriers and 83 in the heavy machine gun variant.