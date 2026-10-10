News in brief - North America: Husky flight, MQ-25 upgrade, laser weapons

H usky’s maiden flight

Husky 006, the Royal Canadian Air Force’s first of the four new incoming A330 multirole tanker transport aircraft, completed its maiden flight at Airbus’ Getafe facility in Spain in July. The aircraft is part of the nine-unit “CC-330 Husky” programme supporting Canada’s tanker fleet modernisation effort. This multi-purpose CC-330 measures approximately 58 metres long with a wingspan of 60 metres.

The programme aims to achieve initial operational capability by 2029 and full operational capability from 2032 to 2033, according to The Defence Post.

Electronic upgrade for MQ-25

The United States (US) Navy awarded Boeing a contract worth $12.7 million to upgrade electronic components on the MQ-25 Stingray drone, according to the Department of Defense in September. MQ-25 Stingray is the US Navy’s first operational carrier-based drone. The modifications include non-recurring engineering and integration work on an updated radio frequency blanker unit and an encrypted mass storage system with an embedded data transfer system, both components installed on the MQ-25.