News in brief (Region)- Australia

F irst indigenous howitzer

Australia successfully conducted the first live-fire exercise of its first domestically built AS9 Huntsman self-propelled howitzer during live-fire training, according to an announcement by the Australian Defence Department in June. The AS9 Huntsman is a variant of the South Korean K9 Thunder, one of the most widely exported self-propelled howitzers in the world. Developed by Hanwha Defence Australia, the AS9 Huntsman is designed for high-intensity combat operations. It combines mobility, crew protection, automation, and long-range precision firepower. Mounted on a tracked armored chassis, it can rapidly move into position and fire multiple rounds.

New defence strategy

A new Defence Industry Development Strategy (DIDS) was introduced by the Australian government last month to expand and strengthen its domestic