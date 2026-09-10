News in brief (region) - South Asia

I ndian ship in Sri Lanka

Indian Navy’s amphibious landing ship INS Airavat made an operational visit at Sri Lanka’s Colombo port in June to conduct joint maritime and community activities, according to a statement by the Indian Navy.

Commissioned in 2009, the Shardul-class vessel displaces about 5,650 tonnes and can transport up to 500 troops, 11 main battle tanks, armoured vehicles and helicopters for amphibious operations and humanitarian missions. The ship can remain at sea for up to 45 days and is equipped with self-defence weapons and a flight deck.

Equipped with two indigenous WM 18A rocket launchers, the ship delivered critical spares for the Sri Lanka Coast Guard.