News in brief: Western Europe

F irst E-7 aircraft for the UK The United Kingdom’s (UK) Royal Air Force received its first E-7 Wedgetail airborne early warning and control aircraft in May, marking a major milestone in the country’s airborne surveillance modernisation programme. Based on the Boeing 737-700 platform, the aircraft is equipped with a multi-role electronically scanned array radar, which can track air and maritime targets over long distances while directing combat operations. The aircraft will improve command-and-control abilities for missions of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. The delivery fast-tracks the UK’s airborne surveillance modernisation programme to replace the retired E-3D Sentry fleet. It generates high-resolution radar data to track targets.

Germany eyes AI space tech German defence company Helsing and aerospace firm OHB in May launched the “Kirk” initiative to develop artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled space-based targeting and intelligence capabilities. The project seeks to integrate satellite imagery, AI and real-time data processing to rapidly scan and combat military targets. Designed to support European defence requirements, the system aims to improve battlefield awareness and shorten decision-making timelines. The initiative will leverage advanced software and space assets. Aerial upgrade for Boxer vehicles The Netherlands is upgrading its Boxer armoured vehicle fleet with the latest counter-unmanned aerial systems technology. The vehicles will receive sensors, detection systems and electronic warfare equipment designed to identify and intercept hostile drones, the Dutch Ministry of Defence announced in May.

The upgrade forms part of a broader Dutch military modernisation effort to boost force protection and battlefield survivability. $1 billion howitzers The British Army signed a $1.33 billion contract for 72 remotely controlled wheeled self-propelled howitzers (RCH 155), to replace its ageing AS-90 artillery fleet, in May. Built by European defence firm KNDS, the howitzers combine a Boxer armoured vehicle chassis with a 155mm/L52 artillery gun capable of firing beyond 40 kilometres. The highly automated system allows firing while reducing crew requirements and improving survivability and long-range precision fire support.It has remote-controlled turrets. Second frigate for the French Navy